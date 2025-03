This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two Galway schools and one education centre has been recognised for their work on LGBTQ+ wellbeing and inclusion.

The LGBTQ+ Quality Mark is awarded for work which helps improve the lives and experiences of LGBTQ+ students.

Clarin College, Athenry, and Coláiste na bPiarsach, Rosmuc, alongside Youthreach Galway city have all received the accreditation.

44 schools have been presented with the quality mark this year.