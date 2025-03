Galway schools and businesses participate in Engineers Week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A range of local schools and businesses are taking part in Engineers Week.

STEPS Engineering Week runs until Friday and aims to inspire young people and open up possibilities in engineering.

Schools and companies can access resources including to facilitate interactive activities and can access virtual shows.

The Galway schools taking part include Cuan na Gaillimhe National School, Knocknacarra, Scoil Náisiúnta na Coille Glaise, Ballinasloe and Scoil Íosa, Oranmore.

Also taking part are local businesses, JJ Rhatigan & Company and Elkstone Partners & Monami Construction.