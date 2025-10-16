  • Services

Galway school principals highlight regional imbalance and infrastructural challenges

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Principals from across Galway are highlighting a regional imbalance when it comes to infrastructure for schools in the West.

Minister for Education Helen McEntee spoke at the National Principals and Deputy Principals event in the Galmont Hotel in the city today.

It comes after the NAPD published a report which outlined some of the main challenges facing them – including burnout and funding deficits.

Our reporter Sarah Slevin attended the event today, and spoke to some local principals.

Pauric Hanlon, Principal of Confert College in Ballinasloe feels certain areas are at a greater disadvantage when it comes to facilities.

Meanwhile, Principal of Galway Educate Together Secondary School, Sarah Molloy, says progress has been slow on their permanent building:

