Galway Bay fm newsroom- It’s been revealed that Galway has recorded the fourth most callouts for silverfish infestations in Ireland.
The silvery-blue coloured insects can lay up to 20 eggs a day and live in damp and humid areas.
According to figures from pest control firm Rentokil, Galway accounts for 4 percent of all call-outs nationwide concerning silverfish.
Galway saw fourth most callouts for silverfish in the country
