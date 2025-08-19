  • Services

Galway Samaritans to host open evening amid drop-off in volunteer numbers

Published:

Galway Samaritans to host open evening amid drop-off in volunteer numbers
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Galway Samaritans are set to host an open meeting tomorrow evening as they look for new volunteers to help keep their vital service running.

The open evening will take place at 7.30pm tomorrow at their premises on Nuns’ Island.

Over the last few years the Samaritans have found it difficult to cope with demand due to a drop-off in volunteer numbers.

This is a common problem for volunteer organisations according to Galway Samaritans Volunteer Mary Nee, but she says it can be very fulfilling.

