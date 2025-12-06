Galway Rural Development welcome changes to Rural Social Scheme

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The announcement this week of three major changes to the Rural Social Scheme has been warmly welcomed by Galway Rural Development.

The RSS is an income support initiative providing part-time employment for farmers and fishers in receipt of certain social welfare payments and who are underemployed.

The changes include the fact that the RSS will be available to any person who is 25 years or older in receipt of a qualifying social welfare payment, and who has a ‘defined’ connection to the farming number.

The RSS will also now be available to the spouse/civil partner/cohabitant of a Farmer or Fisherperson. Again, the individual must be 25 years or older, engaged in farming, and in receipt of a qualifying payment.

In addition to those changes, under a new pilot scheme 250 places for ‘Rural Dwellers’ will soon be available nationally.

The campaign for changes to the rules of the scheme was led by Galway Rural Development.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM, CEO Steve Dolan said these changes will make the scheme more flexible and better aligned with the reality of rural life.