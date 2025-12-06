  • Services

Services

Galway Rural Development welcome changes to Rural Social Scheme

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway Rural Development welcome changes to Rural Social Scheme
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The announcement this week of three major changes to the Rural Social Scheme has been warmly welcomed by Galway Rural Development.

The RSS is an income support initiative providing part-time employment for farmers and fishers in receipt of certain social welfare payments and who are underemployed.

The changes include the fact that the RSS will be available to any person who is 25 years or older in receipt of a qualifying social welfare payment, and who has a ‘defined’ connection to the farming number.

The RSS will also now be available to the spouse/civil partner/cohabitant of a Farmer or Fisherperson. Again, the individual must be 25 years or older, engaged in farming, and in receipt of a qualifying payment.

In addition to those changes, under a new pilot scheme 250 places for ‘Rural Dwellers’ will soon be available nationally.

The campaign for changes to the rules of the scheme was led by Galway Rural Development.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM, CEO Steve Dolan said these changes will make the scheme more flexible and better aligned with the reality of rural life.

More like this:
no_space
Athenry event to mark 103rd anniversary of Liam Mellows' death

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn event will be held in Athenry tomorrow to mark the...

no_space
Professionals in child protection gather in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMProfessionals from across child protection have gathe...

no_space
Trad legend leads community’s tribute to iconic Galway hurler

THE contribution made by Galway hurling legend, the late Michael Coleman, to his local community ...

no_space
Nissan offers the chance to either Fuel Up or Tool Up

With the New Year just around the corner, car makers are pushing their many offers trying to coax...

no_space
Council confirms that social and affordable scheme will break ground by Christmas

Galway County Council has announced that site works on one of the largest social and affordable h...

no_space
MG EV is headed this way

MG Motor Ireland has confirmed that the all-new MGS6 EV is on its way to the Irish market. MG has...

no_space
All-electric Renault 5 wins Car of the Year gong for the sixth year in a row

The retro-inspired Renault 5 has been named as the 2026 Irish Car of the Year in association with...

no_space
Popular seven-seat Peugeot 5008 continues to see an increase in sales figures across Ireland

Peugeot Ireland is celebrating as the Peugeot 5008 is now Ireland’s best-selling large SUV. With ...

no_space
Galway poet launches second collection on gala night in City Library

Galway’s literati turned out in force for one of their own last week, as Galway poet Anne Donnell...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up