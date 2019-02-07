Galway run riot against 13-woman Wexford in farcical tie

Galway 9-23

Wexford 1-2

Eanna O’Reilly in Gort

GALWAY’S second match in the National Camogie League turned out to be a farcically one-sided encounter against a depleted Wexford side, with the victory being every bit as easy for the Tribeswomen as the bizarre final score suggests.

The Slaneysiders arrived in Gort on Sunday with just 13 players following the recent upheaval in the county, which left them without a manager for the start of the league campaign and not fielding a team against Cork in round one.

It was an embarrassing occasion for Wexford camogie, and one hopes that this sad situation can be resolved as a matter of urgency. Nevertheless, the Galway team could only play the opposition in front of them and they put Wexford to the sword emphatically.

Manager Cathal Murray made four changes from the Tipperary game with Dervla Higgins, Anne Marie Starr, Sarah Spellman and Catherine Finnerty coming in to the starting fifteen.

Within 90 seconds, Galway had 1-2 on the scoreboard, Niamh Kilkenny and Sarah Spellman scoring a point each before Ailish O’Reilly’s well taken goal made things look ominous for Wexford. Catherine Finnerty’s first point and two converted placed balls from Carrie Dolan brought Galway’s tally up to 1-5.

