Galway routes included in publication of Ireland’s first National Cycle Network

A number of Galway routes have been included in the publication of Ireland’s first National Cycle Network.

It’s been launched today in Sallins, County Kildare by Minister Eamon Ryan.





It’ll include 85 cycle corridors across the country, combining existing and planned greenways with a new network of safe cycle routes along existing roads.

Galway City will be a primary node, connected to Castlebar, Ennis and Athlone, while Tuam, Loughrea and Ballinasloe will be secondary nodes.

It’s expected the project will be completed by 2040, at a cost of around 1-point-4 billion euro.

Minister Eamon Ryan says developments like this aren’t cheap for a reason:

