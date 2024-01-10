Galway routes included in publication of Ireland’s first National Cycle Network
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A number of Galway routes have been included in the publication of Ireland’s first National Cycle Network.
It’s been launched today in Sallins, County Kildare by Minister Eamon Ryan.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It’ll include 85 cycle corridors across the country, combining existing and planned greenways with a new network of safe cycle routes along existing roads.
Galway City will be a primary node, connected to Castlebar, Ennis and Athlone, while Tuam, Loughrea and Ballinasloe will be secondary nodes.
It’s expected the project will be completed by 2040, at a cost of around 1-point-4 billion euro.
Minister Eamon Ryan says developments like this aren’t cheap for a reason:
The post Galway routes included in publication of Ireland’s first National Cycle Network appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Committment given for traffic and speed survey for N65 and old Galway road
A commitment has been given to carry out a speed and traffic survey for the old Galway road and t...
New traffic management plan for Tuam could be year away
A new traffic management plan for Tuam is badly needed – but a meeting’s been told it...
Go-ahead for development and extension of Kilbannon burial grounds
The go-ahead has been given for the development and extension of the existing burial grounds in K...
University of Galway SU to hold alumni reunion for 60 year anniversary
The University of Galway’s Student Union is set to mark its sixtieth anniversary this May w...
Calls for more public salt bins throughout Galway as cold weather hits
As the current cold snap continues, councillors are calling for more public salt bins to be provi...
Claim city in urgent need of “retail strategy” to attract more shoppers
Galway City is in urgent need of a proper “retail strategy” to help attract more shop...
Storm in a teacup at city hall over threat to advertising at council-owned pitches
There’s been a storm in a teacup at City Hall over a perceived threat to advertising revenu...
Thieves target homes and commercial yards in Corrandulla, Annaghdown and Monivea
Gardai are investigating a string of post-Christmas burglaries in the Corrandulla, Annaghdown and...
Mayor opens Book of Condolence at City Museum for Peadar O’Dowd
The Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare has opened a Book of Condolence at Galway City Museum for Peadar ...