Galway Rose up third tonight for night one of festival
Our Galway Rose is third up tonight, for the first selection night of the festival.
Medical social worker Deirdre Jennings from Ros a Mhíl, who works at University of Galway is representing Galway.
The 32 International Roses will appear over the next two nights, starting tonight at 8PM on RTE One and the RTE Player.
The winner of the 64th annual festival will then be chosen tomorrow night after all Roses have appeared.
