Galway Rose talks confidence, fashion and performance ahead of Rose of Tralee appearance
The Galway Rose will take to the stage tonight for night one of the TV aspect of this year’s Rose of Tralee.
Medical social worker Deirdre Jennings is from Ros a Mhíl in Connemara, and works at University Hospital Galway.
She says she’s been an avid watcher of the international festival her entire life.
Deirdre says a big motivating factor in deciding to be Galway Rose are her struggles with mental health, confidence and self esteem.
She’s been talking to David Nevin about what lies ahead in Kerry this evening.
