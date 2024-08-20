  • Services

Galway Rose shares mental health message in on-stage TV interview

Published:

Galway Rose Deirdre Jennings has used her stage time at the Rose of Tralee to open up about mental health.

Deirdre, a medical social worker from Ros a Mhíl in Connemara, works at University Hospital Galway.


During her appearance on night one, Deirdre sang An Cailín Álainn, spoke about losing her father, and her struggles with mental health:

Night two kicks off at 8PM on RTE One and the RTE Player, with the winner announced after all 32 Rose appearances.

The post Galway Rose shares mental health message in on-stage TV interview appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

