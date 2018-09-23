Galway-Roscommon TD raises questions over delay in new national weather warning service

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-Roscommon TD is raising concerns over delays in establishing a national flood forecasting and warning service.

It’s after Storm Ali recently swept along the west coast – causing widespread damage and leading to the death of a female tourist in Clifden.

Deputy Eugene Murphy says that in the wake of other recent severe storms, a steering group was set up to oversee a new national warning service.

However, he claims while the group has met 16 times since then, the project seems to be moving at a ‘snails pace’.

The Fianna Fail Deputy says at this point, it’s estimated it could be up to five years before the service is fully in-place.

Deputy Murphy believes that’s unacceptable and the process needs to be fast-tracked by the Government.