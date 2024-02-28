Galway/Roscommon TD defends Sinn Féin’s decision to vote against EU Nature Restoration Laws
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway/Roscommon TD Claire Kerrane is defending Sinn Féin’s decision to vote against the EU Nature Restoration Laws.
The European Parliament passed the legislation by a margin of 54 votes yesterday, with Sinn Féin’s Chris MacManus and independent Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan the two Irish MEPs to vote against the law.
It aims to restore 20 per cent of the EU’s land and sea by 2030, and all ecosystems by 2050.
But Sinn Féin Deputy Claire Kerrane says the concerns of farmers are being ignored:
