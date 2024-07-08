Galway-Roscommon TD calls on Taoiseach to priortise increasing Garda resources in rural areas

A Galway/Roscommon TD has called on the Taoiseach to priortise increasing Garda resources for rural areas and towns.

Sinn Fein TD Claire Kerrane raised the issue to Simon Harris in the Daíl to raise the issue with Justice Minister Helen McEntee.





She stated these resources needed to particularly focus on areas without Garda stations -or without stations operating on a full-time basis.

Deputy Kerrane says this was also needed in light of a rise in robbery statistics and stated it was a ‘real issue’ across her constituency:

