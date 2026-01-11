Galway road fatalities up from five to 18 despite one-third cut in crashes

DESPITE an overall decrease in serious road traffic accidents across Galway in 2025, there were 18 fatalities recorded in the county over the course of the year – an increase of 360% as compared to 2024 – the latest Garda figures have revealed.

Garda Superintendent, Paudie O’Shea, told the Connacht Tribune that roads continued to be biggest single high-risk area in terms of serious injuries and fatalities.

“While we did have a 35% decrease in serious road accidents over the course of the year in the Galway area, the hugely serious concern is that 18 people lost their lives on Galway roads over the course of the year, as compared to five in 2024.

“Nationally, the figures for roads deaths in 2025, have also been very worrying, and what’s really frustrating is that almost every one of those deaths could have been prevented.

“The price being paid for road behaviour in terms of serious injuries and fatalities is simply way too high. If everyone slowed down; didn’t drive while under the influence of either drink or drugs; gave their driving 100% concentration, then a huge reduction in serious road traffic fatalities and injuries would be achieved overnight,” Superintendent O’Shea told the Connacht Tribune.

He also pointed out that a worrying trend over the past year or so was the increasing number of drivers testing positive for being under the influence of drugs – mostly cocaine and cannabis.

Superintendent O’Shea, who had special responsibility for community policy in the Galway City area, said that on a positive note, the Gardaí were receiving great support from the general public in terms of making their own local areas a safer place for everyone.

He added that the establishment of the new Local Community Safety Partnerships – involving the Gardaí and agencies such as the HSE, Tusla [the Child and Family Agency] and representatives from local communities – was a very positive development in terms of having a more collaborative approach in relation to crime and in making everyone feel safer.

Supt. O’Shea said that on another positive note, burglaries were down by 40% across the Galway Garda Division in 2025, with Gardaí maintaining a higher presence and visibility in terms of increased patrols and community contacts.

He added that the use of illegal drugs continued to be a major issue, not just for the Gardai, but for society as a whole. “The scale of illegal drug usage is a major driver of organised crime across the country and is a top priority for Gardaí. Week-in, week-out, we are working around the clock, to tackle this problem,” said Supt. O’Shea.

In relation to domestic abuse issues, he also urged anyone who felt that they were in a vulnerable situation, not to hesitate to contact the Gardaí at any time of the day or night. “We have specialist units in place to deal with those issues and you will be listened to and given the appropriate protection where necessary,” he added.

Supt. O’Shea said that in general, there was a hugely positive relationship between the Gardaí and communities across Galway City and County.

“There is a lot of trust and goodwill towards the Gardaí from the people of Galway and that’s something to be hugely valued.

“The community and general public are the eyes and ears of An Garda Síochána and never be afraid to make contact with us at any time – that’s what we’re here for,” said Supt. O’Shea.

Pictured: Garda report…accident numbers down but fatalities up.