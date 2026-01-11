Galway road fatalities up from five to 18 despite one-third cut in crashes

-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 3 minutes read
DESPITE an overall decrease in serious road traffic accidents across Galway in 2025, there were 18 fatalities recorded in the county over the course of the year – an increase of 360% as compared to 2024 – the latest Garda figures have revealed.
Garda Superintendent, Paudie O’Shea, told the Connacht Tribune that roads continued to be biggest single high-risk area in terms of serious injuries and fatalities.
“While we did have a 35% decrease in serious road accidents over the course of the year in the Galway area, the hugely serious concern is that 18 people lost their lives on Galway roads over the course of the year, as compared to five in 2024.
“Nationally, the figures for roads deaths in 2025, have also been very worrying, and what’s really frustrating is that almost every one of those deaths could have been prevented.
“The price being paid for road behaviour in terms of serious injuries and fatalities is simply way too high. If everyone slowed down; didn’t drive while under the influence of either drink or drugs; gave their driving 100% concentration, then a huge reduction in serious road traffic fatalities and injuries would be achieved overnight,” Superintendent O’Shea told the Connacht Tribune.
He also pointed out that a worrying trend over the past year or so was the increasing number of drivers testing positive for being under the influence of drugs – mostly cocaine and cannabis.
Superintendent O’Shea, who had special responsibility for community policy in the Galway City area, said that on a positive note, the Gardaí were receiving great support from the general public in terms of making their own local areas a safer place for everyone.
He added that the establishment of the new Local Community Safety Partnerships – involving the Gardaí and agencies such as the HSE, Tusla [the Child and Family Agency] and representatives from local communities – was a very positive development in terms of having a more collaborative approach in relation to crime and in making everyone feel safer.
Supt. O’Shea said that on another positive note, burglaries were down by 40% across the Galway Garda Division in 2025, with Gardaí maintaining a higher presence and visibility in terms of increased patrols and community contacts.
He added that the use of illegal drugs continued to be a major issue, not just for the Gardai, but for society as a whole. “The scale of illegal drug usage is a major driver of organised crime across the country and is a top priority for Gardaí. Week-in, week-out, we are working around the clock, to tackle this problem,” said Supt. O’Shea.
In relation to domestic abuse issues, he also urged anyone who felt that they were in a vulnerable situation, not to hesitate to contact the Gardaí at any time of the day or night. “We have specialist units in place to deal with those issues and you will be listened to and given the appropriate protection where necessary,” he added.
Supt. O’Shea said that in general, there was a hugely positive relationship between the Gardaí and communities across Galway City and County.
“There is a lot of trust and goodwill towards the Gardaí from the people of Galway and that’s something to be hugely valued.
“The community and general public are the eyes and ears of An Garda Síochána and never be afraid to make contact with us at any time – that’s what we’re here for,” said Supt. O’Shea.
Pictured: Garda report…accident numbers down but fatalities up.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Tractors Light Up for Iggy
More than 210 tractors and 13 trucks took part in the Light Up for Iggy Christmas Tractor Run at ...
Minister promises renewed focus on tackling road safety
The Galway TD and Minister of State with responsibility for Road Safety has vowed that 2026 will ...
Galway County Council chief outlines 2025 progress – and vision for the year ahead
The provision of social and affordable housing remains a top priority for Galway County Council –...
Coláiste Muire Máthair leads the way with six of Galway’s YSTE 23 entries
Would you pass a theory test despite being a driver with experience? Do you know how valuable ant...
Garbally College past pupils donate €1,500 to charity from 50th anniversary reunion
Past pupils from Garbally College in Ballinasloe – marking 50 years since their graduation – have...
Take control of your blood pressure – free information evening at Croí Heart & Stroke Centre
Croí, the Heart & Stroke Charity, in collaboration with University Hospital Galway, is deligh...
Cleaning up: Galway gets top marks in national litter report
Galway has risen to ninth place in a national litter survey that has again classified the city as...
CCTV to counter Ballybane dumping
New CCTV cameras are to be installed at locations in Ballybane in a bid to stop illegal dumping —...
Man denies ‘stitches’ video was a threat to politicians
By Ronan Judge A man accused of publishing or distributing threatening videos about two Galway...