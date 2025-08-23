Galway RNLI volunteers take on new roles at heart of critical service

Two volunteer crew based at the Galway RNLI Lifeboat Station have recently taken up new roles as Launch Authority and Station Mechanic – and Mike Guilfoyle and Paddy Hennelly both bring their different backstories to the role they are honoured to hold.

Mike Guilfoyle who joined Galway RNLI in September 2023 as a Launch Authority is one of the management team responsible for co-ordinating the launch activities and ensuring that the lifeboat and crew are safe to go to sea – whether on a training exercise or to respond to a call from the Irish Coast Guard to launch on service.

In addition to the Launch Authority role, Mike has taken on the remit of the Training Co-ordinator for the station which involves planning, co-ordinating and recording all aspects of training at the lifeboat station so that all crew are adequately prepared for service and the required standards are met.

Mike grew up in East Cork by the sea which has always been part of his life and has been involved in sailing on Galway Bay for many years.

“I was always conscious of the support system that is there by having an RNLI station nearby. As a sailor you hope you never need to call the Coast Guard or the RNLI, but you know that they will be there if needed,” he said.

“When I retired, I realised that I could contribute something back and support the lifeboat station in Galway. And now here I am with two volunteer roles to keep me busy and play a part at saving lives at sea.’

Paddy Hennelly joined the crew in May 2023 and has completed training as shore crew and is currently progressing through the training and competency framework to become fully qualified lifeboat crew.

In addition, Paddy has undertaken further training to become the station mechanic and is responsible for ensuring the lifeboat and associated equipment, in conjunction with the crew, is maintained and ready for service.

As the station mechanic Paddy is also responsible for planning maintenance and repairs, reporting defects, placing orders with stores and keeping records to ensure expiry items such as casualty care equipment and flares are kept in date.

Paddy’s interest in joining the RNLI started early when he was on a station visit as a young scout.

“I have been interested in volunteering with the RNLI since a station visit when I was about eleven years old,” he revealed.

“I remember hearing about how the crew help people in their time of need and that has always stayed with me. Years later after travelling and living in Dublin I finally returned to Galway and I made contact with the station to find out about joining as lifeboat crew.

“The training progression is to start by training as shore crew before moving on to lifeboat crew training.

“Somehow along the way I got talked into doing the training to be station mechanic and it is definitely a challenge but exceptionally rewarding to know that my contribution makes sure that the boat and crew are fully equipped to go to sea whenever the pager goes.’

RNLI Area Operations Manager Amy O’Connor described the lifeboat service as ‘volunteerism at its best’.

“The training provided is to the highest standard to make sure that anyone, from any background, can be trained to a standard that is appropriate for the role that they are interested in whether that is shore crew, lifeboat crew or one of the many supporting roles that are essential to the effective running of the station,” she said.

“We have volunteers who carry out co-ordinating and management roles along with administration, media and fundraising roles. To find out more about volunteers and the latest volunteer opportunities for the Galway Lifeboat Station go to rnli.org,” she added.

Pictured: Two of the Galway RNLI volunteers who have recently taken on new roles – Mike Guilfoyle, Launch Authority and Training Co-ordinator; and Paddy Hennelly, station mechanic and lifeboat crew.