Galway RNLI volunteer crew presented with long service awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Seven members of the Galway RNLI crew have been presented with long service awards

Each time the crew members respond to their pagers and head out to sea on a rescue, counts as a service.


The seven crew amassed a total of 900 services which included a record 200 services by David Oliver who has been with the Galway RNLI crew since the station opened in 1995.

Presentations were also made to Lisa McDonagh with 50 services, Shane Folan and Olivia Byrne with 100 services, Declan Killilea, Brian Niland and David Badger with 150 services

