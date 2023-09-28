Galway RNLI volunteer crew presented with long service awards
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Seven members of the Galway RNLI crew have been presented with long service awards
Each time the crew members respond to their pagers and head out to sea on a rescue, counts as a service.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The seven crew amassed a total of 900 services which included a record 200 services by David Oliver who has been with the Galway RNLI crew since the station opened in 1995.
Presentations were also made to Lisa McDonagh with 50 services, Shane Folan and Olivia Byrne with 100 services, Declan Killilea, Brian Niland and David Badger with 150 services
The post Galway RNLI volunteer crew presented with long service awards appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Catherine Connolly slams ‘deliberately confusing’ reports into spinal surgeries at Temple Street
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Catherine Connolly is slamming reports into the spi...
Claims people of Oranmore being “treated with contempt” over stalled Primary Care Centre
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The people of Oranmore are being “treated with contempt̶...
University of Galway launches fourth annual national survey on remote working
Galway Bay fm newsroom- The fourth annual national survey for employees to share experiences arou...
Clifden RNLI carry out their longest tow in stormy sea rescue
Galway Bay fm newsroom- Clifden RNLI carried out their longest every tow in an overnight sea resc...
Anger over ‘avoidable’ delays to repair of major water burst in Moylough
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s anger and frustration over apparently avoidable dela...
Upgrade works on Quay Street in the city to begin next week
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Upgrade works on Quay Street in the city are due to begin next wee...
Saolta CEO says COVID report is reminder that vaccines make a difference
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Saolta Chief says a report into the COVID-19 Vaccination progr...
Galway tech hub launches new international Scale-Up programme
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway based tech hub Platform 94 has launched its International ...
Students brave Storm Agnes to camp out in Eyre Square to highlight housing crisis
Galway Bay fm newsroom- A group of 12 University of Galway students braved the elements and camp...