  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Galway RNLI volunteer crew launches twice in 18- hour-period

Published:

Galway RNLI volunteer crew launches twice in 18- hour-period
Share story:

The crew of the Galway RNLI lifeboat has launched twice in an 18- hour-period

It launched on Sunday afternoon after a report of a windsurfer in difficulty off Salthill and again this morning to a boat in distress off Ballinacourty Pier.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

At approximately 3.30 yesterday the crew responded to reports of a windsurfer in difficulty off Palmer’s Beach in Salthill.

When the lifeboat arrived on the scene, around five minutes after launch, the local lifeguard was taking the surfer to shore.

The lifeboat remained on standby until both were safely out of the water.

This morning at approximately 9.30 the lifeboat and crew was requested to assist a boat in distress off Ballinacourty Pier, near Clarenbridge.

The boat with two people on board was a 4m rigid inflatable boat which had lost engine power and was drifting on to rocks.

One of the crew went on board the boat and set up a tow to move it away from the rocks and out of danger.

For the safety of the two people on board, the lifeboat towed the stricken boat to Ballinacourty Pier so they were able to get ashore safely

The post Galway RNLI volunteer crew launches twice in 18- hour-period appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Open discussion on a sustainable transport system for Galway

An open discussion on developing a sustainable transport system for Galway is to take place at th...

no_space
Preliminary design completed for zebra crossing to facilitate university crossing at Salmon Weir

The preliminary design has been completed for a pedestrian crossing which will facilitate student...

no_space
Galway-based company to carry out human trials on combatting viruses, bacteria and parasites

Following successful laboratory trials, a Galway-based business is set to carry out human trials ...

no_space
Fears of major accident in Dunmore due to condition of buildings on main street

There are fears of a major accident in Dunmore town due to the poor condition of the buildings on...

no_space
No-man’s land cited as reason for derelict boat issue at Claddagh Hall

‘No-man’s land’ is being cited as the reason there are derelict boats left sitt...

no_space
Plans to convert former primary school in Ballinruane into private home

Plans are underway to convert a former primary school in Ballinruane in East Galway into a privat...

no_space
Fine Gael City councillor Clodagh Higgins one of three candidates selected to contest Galway East

Fine Gael City councillor Clodagh Higgins is one of the three candidates selected to contest Galw...

no_space
Galwegians urged to join crowd on the Prom for Alzheimer’s Memory Walk

Galwegians will flock to Salthill’s Prom to participate in the fifth Alzheimer's Memory Walk, whi...

no_space
Lackagh CCE enjoy success at the All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil

Lackagh Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (CCÉ) had an unforgettable week at the All-Ireland Fleadh Che...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up