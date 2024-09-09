The crew of the Galway RNLI lifeboat has launched twice in an 18- hour-period

It launched on Sunday afternoon after a report of a windsurfer in difficulty off Salthill and again this morning to a boat in distress off Ballinacourty Pier.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

At approximately 3.30 yesterday the crew responded to reports of a windsurfer in difficulty off Palmer’s Beach in Salthill.

When the lifeboat arrived on the scene, around five minutes after launch, the local lifeguard was taking the surfer to shore.

The lifeboat remained on standby until both were safely out of the water.

This morning at approximately 9.30 the lifeboat and crew was requested to assist a boat in distress off Ballinacourty Pier, near Clarenbridge.

The boat with two people on board was a 4m rigid inflatable boat which had lost engine power and was drifting on to rocks.

One of the crew went on board the boat and set up a tow to move it away from the rocks and out of danger.

For the safety of the two people on board, the lifeboat towed the stricken boat to Ballinacourty Pier so they were able to get ashore safely

The post Galway RNLI volunteer crew launches twice in 18- hour-period appeared first on Galway Bay FM.