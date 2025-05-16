Galway RNLI rescues three people on stranded boat between Spiddal and Blackhead

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway RNLI has rescued three people on board a boat stranded in Galway Bay

Shortly after 6 last evening the call came in about a boat in distress between Spiddal and Blackhead.

The 6.5 metre long rigid inflatable boat had engine failure and was unable to return to shore.

On reaching the RIB the volunteer lifeboat crew medically assessed the three people on board

No one was in need of first aid so the lifeboat crew established a tow and brought the stricken boat safely to harbour.