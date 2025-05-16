Galway RNLI rescues three people on stranded boat between Spiddal and Blackhead

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Galway RNLI has rescued three people on board a boat stranded in Galway Bay
Shortly after 6 last evening the call came in about a boat in distress between Spiddal and Blackhead.
The 6.5 metre long rigid inflatable boat had engine failure and was unable to return to shore.
On reaching the RIB the volunteer lifeboat crew medically assessed the three people on board
No one was in need of first aid so the lifeboat crew established a tow and brought the stricken boat safely to harbour.