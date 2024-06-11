Galway RNLI rescues three people after boat capsizes off Salthill

The Galway RNLI has rescued three people after a boat capsized in Salthill.

The crew launched late last evening after a small boat was reported to be in difficulty off Blackrock, with the alarm raised by a nearby boat.





Three people, who had been in the water for around half an hour, were brought on board and treated at the scene before being transferred to hospital.

The capsized boat was then towed back to Galway Docks so it wouldn’t present a hazard to other boats or people in the water.

All three people were wearing lifejackets which the RNLI says is crucial to dramatically increasing your chance of survival.

