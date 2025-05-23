Galway RNLI rescue two sailors in trouble near Hare Island

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway RNLI has rescued two sailors in difficulty near Hare Island.

Last evening, as the volunteer crew was preparing for training, they received a report of a dinghy that had lost power and capsized in the inner Galway Bay area.

Although the two people managed to right their dinghy, they had no way to sail back to shore.

The RNLI crew was dispatched immediately and reached the area moments later, taking two people safely on board.

Although it was a sunny evening and sea conditions were calm, wind was starting to pick up and the RNLI says timely response was critical.

Paul Carey who was the Galway RNLI Launch Authority on Thursday said: ‘It was a déjà vu evening and similar to last Thursday at approximately the same time, we got the call to launch just as the crew were assembling at the lifeboat station for training. In addition to the crew who had been assigned for training on the boat this evening, we also had shore crew present at the station and that meant we were able to rapidly launch the lifeboat while the rest of the crew were getting suited up.

‘A bystander had called the Coast Guard after seeing two people in the water off Hare Island. Even though it was a mild sunny evening and sea conditions were relatively calm, the wind was starting to freshen and there is no time to spare when there are reports of people in the water. We understand that the two people had been out sailing when their rudder broke and the dinghy capsized. They were able to right the boat but were unable to sail back to shore. Thankfully, just like the rescue we had last week, it was a good outcome and everyone came home safely.

‘My advice is that if you see someone in trouble on the water or get into difficulty yourself, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard. Don’t assume that someone else has made the call and make the call as early as possible.

‘And it is always worth repeating the advice to wear a lifejacket or suitable flotation device for your activity. As was the case this evening, wearing lifejackets gave the casualties the best chance at staying afloat and being visible while in the water.’