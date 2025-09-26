Galway RNLI Lifeboat Station to host Open Day

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Galway lifeboat station at the New Docks in Galway will hold an open day this Sunday from 11am to 4pm

The other search and rescue agencies in Galway will also take part and there will be a pop-up shop

It will provide an opportunity to meet representatives from Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit, the Claddagh Watch Patrol, Galway Fire and Rescue Service and the Civil Defence.

The theme of this year’s schools’ art competition is Float to Live and the artwork will be displayed around the lifeboat station during the open day.