Galway RNLI issue water safety advice as up to 29 degrees forecast

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway RNLI has issued water safety advice as high temperatures continue across the country.

It comes after the volunteer lifeboat crew successfully rescued a lone fisherman with engine trouble off Mutton Island last evening.

The crew responded quickly, with conditions at sea calm, and the man was brought to safety.

People planning on being out in water this weekend are being urged to check tide times, ensure someone knows where you are and when you’re due back

Linda Gene-Byrne RNLI Regional Water Safety Lead is urging people to swim where there is a life guard in on duty.

Today’s forecast for Connacht:

Bright and sunny spells with isolated showers.

Patches of mist or fog possible along Atlantic coasts.

Highest temperatures of 24 to 29 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly breezes.

