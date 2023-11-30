  • Services

Galway RNLI gain two new fully-trained crew members

Published:

Galway RNLI has this week gained two new fully-trained crew members for its volunteer service.

James Corballis and Aaron O’Reilly have now completed their training and passed their final assessments at Galway Lifeboat Station.


The training covers a range of skill sets such as sea-manship and boat handling, navigation and search and rescue.

Both crew members share a passion for the water, and are keen to take on more responsibilty in rescues.

