This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s RNLI lifeboat crews answered 104 rescue calls last year

Between Clifden, Galway City and the Aran Islands the crews came to the aid of 94 people with 38 launches carried out in darkness

Galway launched 23 times, Clifden RNLI launched 28 times while The Aran Islands RNLI launched 53 times last year

Clifden Lifeboat operations manager Tony Casey explains the typical rescues the RNLI faces