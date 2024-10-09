Galway RNLI crew holds lifeboat station open day with other lifesavers

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The volunteer crew based in the lifeboat station at Galway Docks threw open the doors to the station on Saturday week last to mark 200 years of the charity’s lifesaving work at sea.
It was the first open day at the lifeboat station since before the pandemic and dovetailed with the Galway Docklands Festival, organised by the Galway Hooker Sailing Club.
The crews put on lifesaving displays for the crowds, as they enjoyed the drama of a lifeboat launch – for once without a lifesaving mission.
The RNLI volunteers were joined by Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit, the Claddagh Watch Patrol, Galway Fire and Rescue Service and the Civil Defence.
Stormy Stan dropped by to meet the kids – and it wouldn’t have been an RNLI open day without some competitive welly throwing!
More seriously, the RNLI’s own water safety crew were on hand with advice on how to have fun and stay safe in the water and on the beach.
There was also a display of the schools’ artwork throughout the station.
“This year’s art competition theme is ‘Celebrating 200 years of lifesaving work’ and we were delighted with all the entries from the primary school children in our area, said Lifeboat Operations Manager Mike Swan.
The commitment to saving lives at sea encompasses other groups like the Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit, which was established in 2016 to carry out and co-ordinate searches of the 150km foreshore of Galway Bay when people are reported missing in the bay.
The Unit has over 100 members and is comprised of various sections, the Base Crew provide a base from which the searches are co-ordinated and from which the Catering Crew provide refreshments and support to searchers.
Since its establishment the Unit has been involved in searches for over thirty people – and it too played its part on Saturday, underlining the critical work carried out by so many to keep others safe at sea.
Pictured: Crew members on board the RNLI Lifeboat Binny during a rescue demonstration during the Galway Docklands Festival last weekend. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.
