Galway RNLI assist in rescue of five people in boat off North Clare

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway RNLI successfully assisted in the rescue of five people in a boat off the North Clare coast.

The volunteer crew were called by the Irish Coast Guard at midday yesterday to launch their lifeboat.

They travelled south across Galway Bay to the reported location of the 7-metre inflatable boat, which had at the time they reached it been taken under tow by another boat.

Sea conditions were good, and the lifeboat crew were able to get all passengers back to shore safely.

Speaking after the shout, helm David Badger said: ‘This was a good outcome today. Our advice is always to call for help if you get into trouble on the water or if you see someone in trouble by dialling 112 or 999 and asking for the Coast Guard.”

“It is really important that when you go to sea to always carry a means of making contact and raising the alarm, such as a VHF radio or mobile phone. And of course to wear properly maintained lifejackets which will keep you afloat and visible if you end up in the water.”

‘The people on board the stricken boat did everything right today. It didn’t matter that the RIB had already set up a tow with another boat by the time we arrived.”

“We were happy to be there to make sure everyone was well, unharmed and that both boats were safe to do the tow. We accompanied the boats to the pier at Ballyvaughan and once we knew that they were going to be able to get ashore safely, we set off back to the lifeboat station.

We’d rather be there to help and make sure people are safe than not get the call or get the call too late.”

