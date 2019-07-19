Galway rising stars come up trumps in track & field finals

THE National Juvenile Outdoor Track and Field championships continued last weekend in blazing sunshine in Tullamore, with the U13-19 individual programme held over two days. Once again, there were some fantastic medal winning performances from Galway athletes and clubs.

Galway City Harriers’ athletes secured an 11-medal haul over the two days of competition, including six golds. On Saturday, the club captured a hat-trick of golds which began when U17 athlete Eimear Rowe followed up a solid win in her heat, to storm to victory in the final with a blistering 57.96 second clocking in the 400m.

The talented Robert McDonnell won gold in the U18 boys 400m final, with an impressive time of 49.9 for a clear winning margin, signs of great form ahead of his international stage appearance this week in Baku in the EYOF Games.

The third GCH gold medal came at the very end of the day, when Darragh Jennings defended his discus title with a sensational 42.95m throw to win the U16 boys event.

Also in the field, Conor Hoade was again a medal winner, jumping out to a fine 6.15m when claiming a silver in the U16 boys long jump. Matthieu Madden also picked up a bronze in his first outdoor nationals, in the U15 high jump, with a leap of 1.60m.

GCH claimed an additional six medals on the Sunday, with three more victories. Chloe Casey struck gold in the U18 girls long jump with a big leap of 5.46 metres, Seren O’Toole came home first in the 400m hurdles at U18 level, while Conor Hoade continued his amazing season in winning the U16 boys 250m hurdles, just ahead of clubmate Callum Healy.

