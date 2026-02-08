Galway reveals high residential vacancy figures

Galway has recorded a significantly higher residential vacancy rate than the national average – despite the scale of the current housing crisis.

That’s according to the GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report for the fourth quarter of 2025, which revealed that the residential vacancy rate in Galway was five per cent at the end of December – considerably higher than the national average of 3.7 per cent.

A total of 19,438 derelict units were recorded in the State by GeoDirectory at the end of the year – a 3.3 per cent decrease compared to the previous year; 8.8 per cent of these derelict buildings were recorded in Galway.

CSO data revealed that there were 1,932 residential property transactions were recorded in Galway in the twelve months to November; 17.3 per cent of these transactions involved new dwellings.

Overall, a total 1,701 new residential address points in Galway were added to the GeoDirectory database throughout 2025; 1,632 residential buildings were classified as under construction in Galway at the end of the year.

The average residential property price in Galway was €377,588 over the twelve months to November 2025.

The GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report, prepared by EY, found that a total of 35,056 new residential address points were added to the GeoDirectory database nationally in 2025.

Dublin accounted for the largest proportion of new residential address points with 11,966 new additions, followed by Cork (3,761), Kildare (3,107) Louth (1,892) and Meath (1,761).

Nationally, 27,931 new buildings under construction in the state in December, 25.5 per cent higher than the same point in 2024.

The highest concentration of residential development activity in the State at the end of 2025 was in Dublin, where 5,046 buildings were under construction.

Outside of the capital, construction levels were highest in Cork (3,668 buildings), Kildare (2,075 buildings), Louth (1,780 buildings) and Meath (1,703 buildings).

The average house price rose in all counties in the State between November 2024 and November 2025, with the national average house increasing by 6.6 per cent to €427,937.

Residential property prices were highest in Dublin (€588,649), Wicklow (€501,881) and Kildare (€443,164). These were the only three counties where the average house price exceeded the national average.

The lowest average house prices were recorded in Longford (€206,583), Donegal (€215,554) and Leitrim (€218,507), although the average residential property transaction in Leitrim increased by €28,562 (15 per cent) during the period in question.

GeoDirectory CEO Dara Keogh said that last year saw an acceleration in residential construction activity nationally, which was over 25 per cent higher than what was recorded in 2024.

“Delivering this new supply pipeline to the market in 2026 should be a priority for the sector, as low vacancy rates combined with increased demand continues to drive the average property price upwards,” he added.

Pictured: GeoDirectory CEO Dara Keogh.