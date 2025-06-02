Galway Restaurant is named best in Ireland at Deliveroo Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A popular Galway restaurant has been named as an Irish national winner at the Deliveroo Awards after the winners were revealed this morning.

Smashbird, located on Dominick Street, was named the overall winner in the Burger and American Category.

Over 160,000 votes were cast for the different categories, with Smashbird seeing off competition from all over the country, including Bunsen in Dublin, Belfast and Cork, Sambros in Limerick and Dacent Munch in Cork.