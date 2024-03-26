  • Services

Galway restaurant features in The Sunday Times Top 10 Best Restaurants

Published:

Galway restaurant, Daróg, features in The Sunday Times Top 10 Best Restaurants.

‘Daróg’ wine bar is based on Lower Dominick Street and is owned by husband and wife Zsolt Lukács & Edel McMahon-Lukács


It specialises in seasonal locally-sourced food.

The list was compiled by food critics, John and Sally McKenna.

 

 

 

