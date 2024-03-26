Galway restaurant features in The Sunday Times Top 10 Best Restaurants
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway restaurant, Daróg, features in The Sunday Times Top 10 Best Restaurants.
‘Daróg’ wine bar is based on Lower Dominick Street and is owned by husband and wife Zsolt Lukács & Edel McMahon-Lukács
It specialises in seasonal locally-sourced food.
The list was compiled by food critics, John and Sally McKenna.
The post Galway restaurant features in The Sunday Times Top 10 Best Restaurants appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
