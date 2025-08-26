Galway residential vacancy rate just above national average

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s residential vacancy rate is 5.4 percent – just above the national average of 3.7 pecent – which itself is a record low.

The latest GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report finds a 5.2 per cent increase in residential address points between April and June compared to last year.

80,328 residential properties were classified as vacant in June, leaving a national rate of 3.7 per cent.

That’s down from the previous low of 3.8 per cent seen at the end of 2024.

The rate decreased in 17 counties over the 12 months to June of this year.

The lowest rates were recorded in Dublin 1.1 per cent, Kildare 1.6 per cent and Waterford at 2.1 per cent.

The highest rates were seen along the North and West coasts with Leitrim, Mayo and Roscommon all recording rates of over 10 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 33, thousand and two new residential address points were added in the twelve months to June, representing a 5.2 per cent increase year on year.