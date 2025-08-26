  • Services

Services

Galway residential vacancy rate just above national average

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway residential vacancy rate just above national average
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s residential vacancy rate is 5.4 percent – just above the national average of 3.7 pecent – which itself is a record low.

The latest GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report finds a 5.2 per cent increase in residential address points between April and June compared to last year.

80,328 residential properties were classified as vacant in June, leaving a national rate of 3.7 per cent.

That’s down from the previous low of 3.8 per cent seen at the end of 2024.

The rate decreased in 17 counties over the 12 months to June of this year.

The lowest rates were recorded in Dublin 1.1 per cent, Kildare 1.6 per cent and Waterford at 2.1 per cent.

The highest rates were seen along the North and West coasts with Leitrim, Mayo and Roscommon all recording rates of over 10 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 33, thousand and two new residential address points were added in the twelve months to June, representing a 5.2 per cent increase year on year.

More like this:
no_space
Contractors to remove precarious trees at Castlegrove in Kilconly

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMContractors are to start the work this week to remove...

no_space
Step forward for bus shelter for Caltra

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere has been a step forward for a new bus shelter f...

no_space
Read Mór brings free books and wellbeing focus to Galway this September

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Read Mór project is to bring free books and a wel...

no_space
Clifden RNLI rescue seven people from Omey Island

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMClifden RNLI has rescued seven people who were cut of...

no_space
Galway delegation strengthens Washington County ties on US visit

A Galway County Council delegation last week met with local government officials in Washington Co...

no_space
Breast cancer charity appoints new fundraising manager

The National Breast Cancer Research Institute, based at the Lambe Institute in University of Galw...

no_space
Galway Simon Community announce departure of CEO

The Chief Executive of Galway Simon Community is stepping down from her role this September after...

no_space
Galway Simon Community receive three quarters of million-euro funding boost

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Simon Community is receiving funding boost fro...

no_space
Clifden Community and Enterprise hub edging closer as win a home raises 1.8 million euro

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMClifden Community and Enterprise hub is edging closer...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up