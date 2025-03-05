  • Services

Galway resident jailed for role in human trafficking of three women into Ireland

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway resident has been jailed for four and a half years for his role in the human trafficking of three women into Ireland, who were later forced into prostitution.

38 year old Lucky Enogheghase with an address at Frenchville Lane pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit human trafficking.

The court heard that Lucky Enogheghase was involved in facilitating the journey of three women from Nigeria to Ireland.

Once here, the three women were forced into prostitution by third parties, who have already been dealt with by the courts.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard Enogheghase’s guilty pleas were accepted on the basis of recklessness in that he was not aware of what awaited these three women upon their arrival in Ireland.

The court was asked to take two other counts of conspiracy to commit human trafficking into consideration when imposing sentence. He has no previous convictions.

Judge Martin Nolan imposed a sentence of four and a half years and backdated it to when Lucky Enogheghase went into custody in November 2022.

 

