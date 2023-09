Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers in Galway have developed an online game to help cancer patients understand how they can contribute to life-saving research

The interactive Cancer BioBank game takes patients on a journey through the processes used in donating samples and collecting data





The Cancer BioBank, located at University of Galway, uses patient samples to study how cancer develops and how cells respond to treatment.

Co-director of Cancer BioBank, Dr Nicola Miller, spoke to our reporter about Cancer BioBank and the game: