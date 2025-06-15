Galway researchers capture a far-off giant planet being formed

-
An international team of astronomers led by University of Galway, has discovered the likely site of a new planet in formation, most likely a gas giant planet a few times the mass of Jupiter.
Using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT) in Chile, the researchers captured spectacular images around a distant young star for the first time in the form of scattered near-infrared light that revealed an exceptionally structured disk.
The European Southern Observatory (ESO), the world’s foremost international astronomy organisation, has this week published a stunning view of the new planet-forming disk as their picture of the week.
The disk extends out to 130 astronomical units from its parent star — the equivalent to 130 times the distance between Earth and the Sun. It shows a bright ring followed by a gap centered at roughly 50 astronomical units.
For comparison, the outermost planet in our solar system, Neptune, has an orbital distance from the Sun of 30 astronomical units.
Inside the disk gap, reminiscent of the outskirts of a hurricane on Earth, a system of spiral arms is visible. While appearing tiny in the image, the inner part of this planet-forming system measures 40 astronomical units in radius and would swallow all of the planets in our own solar system.
The study was led by Dr Christian Ginski from the Centre for Astronomy in the School of Natural Sciences at University of Galway and was co-authored by four postgraduate students at the University.
“While our team has now observed close to 100 possible planet-forming disks around nearby stars, this image is something special,” said Dr Ginski.
“One rarely finds a system with both rings and spiral arms in a configuration that almost perfectly fits the predictions of how a forming planet is supposed to shape its parent disk according to theoretical models.
“Detections like this bring us one step closer to understand how planets form in general and how our solar system might have formed in the distant past.”
Dr Ginski said that a special aspect to the study wasd that four of University of Galway graduate students had been involved, along with a large international team that was assembled.
“Without the critical help of Chloe Lawlor, Jake Byrne, Dan McLachlan and Matthew Murphy we would not have been able to finalise the analysis of these new results. It is my great privilege to work with such talented young researchers,” he added
The wider research team included colleagues in the UK, Germany, Australia, USA, Netherlands, Italy, Chile, France, Japan.
Based on their research findings, Dr Ginski and his team have secured time at the world leading James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) observatory in the upcoming observation cycle, and they hope to be able to take an actual image of the young planet.
