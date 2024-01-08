Galway research finds using phones at work reduces stress

Researchers at the University of Galway have found that using smartphones at work can reduce stress and improve work-life balance.

The collaborative study with a team in Melbourne explored a global pharmaceutical firm which had banned them over concerns staff would be distracted near dangerous chemicals.





It found work performance did not decline when the ban was lifted, and that employees benefitted from having access to phones during the work day, enabling them to deal with family issues

Professor Eoin Whelan from the University of Galway says using personal mobiles had a positive impact on employees:

