Galway rents continue to rise in third quarter of the year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rents across Galway continued to rise during the third quarter of this year.

That’s according to the latest rental report from property website Daft.ie – which examined prices between July and September.

The average rent in the city is now €1,226 – a 3 percent increase on the figure recorded between April and June.

In the county, the average rent now stands at €856 – an increase of six percent compared to the figure recorded during the second quarter.

Overall, rents in Galway are currently 16 percent higher than this time last year.

More at 9