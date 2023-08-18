Galway remains under the third highest warning of Status Yellow for wind and rain until 3 tomorrow morning
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The entire country is now under some form of weather warning as Met Eireann has issued five separate alerts.
Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford are under a status orange rain warning.
Those counties will also see a status orange wind warning come into effect from nine o’clock tonight.
The rest of the country is currently under two status yellow rain alerts, which expire in the early hours of tomorrow.
Leinster and Munster meanwhile will see a wind warning come into force later this evening.
Met Éireann’s Joanna Donnelly says this is still a changeable situation:
