Galway remains under a Status Yellow wind, rain and thunderstorm warning, along with a hail alert

Galway remains under a Status Yellow wind, rain and thunderstorm warning this evening, along with a hail alert

The wind and rain alert remains in place for all of Galway until 6 tomorrow morning along with Clare, Kerry, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo





There’s also a Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning for Connacht, Donegal and Munster until 9 tonight while a hail alert has been added for Galway for the same period

Met Eireann is warning of occasional squally showers bringing some hail

The road from the roundabout at Seapoint as far as Galway Business School re-opened earlier today, but Toft car park and Silverstrand car park remain closed until further notice.

Power has been restored to the vast majority of the homes affected in Oughterard and Spiddal following Storm Gerrit.

