Galway remains on status yellow rain warning as some counties upgraded to orange
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway remains on a status yellow rain warning as some counties have been upgraded to orange.
The Status yellow rain warning for Galway comes into effect around now and will run until 3 tomorrow morning.
Storm Betty is set to bring disruption to much of the country, with four separate alerts now in place as Alex Rowley explains.
The first status yellow rain warning takes effect from 2pm in Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Munster and Galway which will run until the early hours of tomorrow morning.
At 5pm this evening, the rest of the country joins that warning.
A status orange wind and rain warning will be in effect from 9pm this evening for Cork, Kilkenny and Waterford.
It lasts until 3am.
Met Eireann is warning of the potential for flooding, power outages, falling trees, travel disruption and structural damage.
A status yellow wind warning is also in effect from 9 for Leinster and Munster.
