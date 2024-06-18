Galway recycles almost 3,000 tonnes of e-waste in 2023
People in Galway recycled almost 3,000 tonnes of e-waste – or nearly 10kg per person – in 2023
Ireland had a record-breaking recycling year – with 41,730 tonnes of electronic and electrical waste recycled last year.
That’s the equivalent of 200 forty-foot containers more than the previous year, according to the annual report.
Leo Donovan, CEO, WEEE Ireland, says this is a major achievement, but more can be done:
