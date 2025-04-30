  • Services

Galway records highest April temperatures today

Galway records highest April temperatures today
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

County Galway recorded its highest ever April temperature today.

The highest temperature recorded today was 25.7 degrees Celsius – recorded in both Athenry and in Newport.

Sixteen weather stations in nine counties broke their April temperature records.

Provisional figures from Met Éireann show locations in Mayo, Galway, Roscommon, Kerry, Dublin, Clare, Meath, Tipperary and Cavan saw new highs.

However, the record for the highest-ever April temperature is still 25.8 degrees, which was recorded in Donegal in 1984.

Met Éireann said it is only the second time temperatures above 25C have been recorded in April.

 

