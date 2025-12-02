Galway recipients honoured for community endeavours at Garda Youth Awards

A group of TY students who, among other things, designed a garden for Clifden Day Care Hospital, and a rising star at Galway United who is also a role model for his Traveller community were both honoured for their outstanding community commitment last week.

The Connemara Youth Intergenerational Volunteers – all TY students at Colaiste Mhuire in Clifden – and Galway United Academy player Jack Sweeney were among 25 exceptional young people recognised at the annual National Garda Youth Awards.

Nominated by Marie Feeney and Fr James Roynane, the group of twenty TY pupils were described as creating ‘joy and connection through volunteering, from designing a garden for Clifden Day Care Hospital to leading intergenerational events and cultural celebrations’.

The students designed and created a colourful garden work to brighten the space for patients, staff, and visitors at the hospital. They also organised inter-generational days in the hospital and spent time building meaningful connections with elderly residents.

The students organised a Youth Archaeology & Community Mass on Omey Island (a special youth-led mass followed by a short history of the island by an archaeologist), uniting people of all ages from across northwest Connemara.

For the Omey Island project the group engaged all local organisations – pastoral care teams, Cleggan Coast and Cliff Rescue, An Garda Síochána, Clifden Hospital staff, community hall committees, the Forum Adolescent Support Project, the Connemara School Completion Project, local farmers and landowners – bringing everyone together.

Jack Sweeney was described as bringing immense pride to his community through his outstanding achievements in football, representing both Galway United and Ireland at underage level.

His citation said that Jack’s ‘dedication and success show those around him that hard work, discipline, and talent can open doors’.

“Beyond his sporting achievements, Jack uses his platform to inspire others. He always makes time to support and mentor others, never seeking recognition, only aiming to give back and uplift those around him.

“Jack’s influence extends beyond football. His commitment to education and his role in school initiatives have motivated his peers to pursue healthy lifestyles, stay engaged in learning, and set positive goals.

“As a proud member of the Traveller community, Jack is using his platform to break down stereotypes and challenge misconceptions,” it added, describing him as ‘a role model on and off the pitch’.

Galway United congratulated him on his award too, saying he has made all at the club ‘incredibly proud’.

“His hard work, dedication, and leadership continue to inspire those around him,” said the club.

The National Garda Youth Awards recognise exceptional young people aged between 13 and 21 who have positively contributed to their community.

This year’s event took place at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise, and acknowledged the remarkable contributions of 25 recipients, representing Garda Divisions including Kildare/Carlow, Wexford, Kerry, Dublin, Cork County, Sligo/Leitrim, Limerick, Meath/ Westmeath and Donegal as well as Galway.

Assistant Commissioner for Roads Policing & Community Engagement, Catharina Gunne, opened the ceremony, while Guest of Honour Miriam O’Callaghan introduced each award category.

“All of the nominees and award recipients are to be commended for their dedication and commitment,” said the Assistant Commissioner.

“Each winner represents the very best of what young people in our communities can achieve. They are all inspirational,” she added.

Pictured: Assistant Commissioner Catharina Gunne presents a group award to the Connemara Youth Intergenerational Volunteers – all TY students at Colaiste Mhuire – at the National Garda Youth Awards recently.