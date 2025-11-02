Galway reality show star signs up to join the Sleep Out for Simon

The Traitors Ireland star Katelyn Divilly will join the Sleep Out for Simon on Friday, November 21 – and she is inviting everyone across the West to take part and join her.

The Corrandulla native was one of 24 contestants in the hugely popular reality TV show that captivated the nation earlier this autumn – and she is delighted to be doing her but for the homeless.

“I have huge compassion hearing about the increase in homelessness, with record numbers of people and particularly children impacted by it,” says Katelyn.

“That’s why the work Galway Simon Community is doing is so critical now more than ever.”

Galway Simon Community invites individuals, families, schools, companies and clubs to give up their bed for one night, on Friday, November 21, with one purpose – to change the lives of those facing homelessness across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

By raising funds and awareness, Katelyn and others are ensuring that vulnerable people in our communities have a safe place to sleep every night and receive the wraparound supports they may need to leave homelessness behind them for good.

“More and more of us are feeling the effects of the housing crisis, and it’s becoming increasingly likely that we know someone impacted by it,” says Katelyn.

“I know times are tough for many right now, but if you can, please consider donating whatever you can to support this important cause.”

November 21 is a new date, as the originally planned date of October 3 had to be cancelled because of Status Orange wind warnings – and in the interest of safety, Galway Simon Community made the difficult decision to postpone.

So once again, Galway Simon is inviting all to grab your warmest sleeping bag, get your flasks of tea and hot chocolate at the ready and organise a Sleep Out.

Be it in your back garden, at your local pitch or in your office car park in Castlebar, you unite with hundreds of people across the West in the fight against homelessness. And if you can’t sleep out on the night you can still show your support by donating to the Sleep Out for Simon at www.galwaysimon.ie/sleep.

Fintan Maher of Galway Simon Community explained why they are calling on the community to come together and raise funds for those living with the threat of homelessness.

“The fear and trauma of having nowhere to sleep is a stark reality for an ever-increasing number of people right across our community,” he said.

“Homelessness is affecting all demographics: young, old, singles, families, unemployed, employed—all under extreme pressure and being left with nowhere to call home.

“We’re asking for the help of our community so that we can continue delivering the support needed to protect the most vulnerable in our society from the threat of homelessness.”

Last year, Simon supported 1,127 households across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon – but the number of people seeking assistance continues to rise across the West.

This year Galway Simon have set the target of raising €100,000 from the Sleep Out for Simon – and 100% of proceeds will go towards supporting the delivery of homeless services in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon, ensuring the charity can safeguard these essential community services and support those in need.

“The vital funds raised through Sleep Out for Simon ensures that we can continue to be there for those seeking our assistance for as long as they need us,” said Fintan.

Pictured: Sleep out…Traitors Ireland star Katelyn Divilly.