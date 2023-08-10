  • Services

Galway ranked most expensive Irish city for a litre of milk

Published:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An online price index has outed Galway as the most expensive Irish city to buy a litre of milk.

Website, numbeo.com, has ranked prices for a range of goods and services in cities worldwide.

The list outlines the average price of a litre of milk in over 500 cities around the world.

The website has gathered statistics on the cost of living in different cities – from rent and childcare prices, to the cost of milk and bread.

Figures have revealed that a litre of milk costs an average of €1.37 in Galway city, with Dublin in second place in Ireland at €1.30.

But Dublin out-prices Galway when it comes to bread – with a loaf costing roughly €1.88 in Dublin and €1.83 in Galway city.

However, out of the 561 cities included in the stats, Galway ranks 170th for the most expensive milk prices.

The Bahamas is home to the priciest milk, with a litre costing an average of €4.35, while the cheapest can be found in Tunisia at 43 cent.

