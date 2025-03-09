  • Services

Galway ranked as the third best county for female entrepreneurship in Ireland

Galway ranked as the third best county for female entrepreneurship in Ireland
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new study to mark International Women’s Day yesterday has revealed that Galway ranks third among the top counties for female entrepreneurs.

Procure.ie, analysed thousands of LinkedIn profiles across Ireland, to determine which counties are leading the way for high-ranking women in business.

Galway placed third in the rankings with 161 female business founders currently based in the county and with a population of 277,737, It has a much higher concentration of female entrepreneurs, with 58 per 100,000 people.

The city offers strong community programs like The Women in Business Network, creating a supportive environment where women can bring their dreams to life.

Cork led the way with 360 female entrepreneurs while Dublin was second with 303.

The other counties in the top five were Wicklow in fourth and Kildare fifth.

The counties with the fewest female entrepreneurs are Carlow, Cavan, Roscommon, Longford, and Leitrim.

