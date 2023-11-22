Galway has been ranked the seventh best student city in the World.

The Campus Advisor has compiled the list by analysing ratings and reviews gathered on its website.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It takes into account factors such as student friendliness, the cost of living, nightlife, public transport, amenities and safety.

The list includes 50 of the best student cities this year, with Galway the only Irish city making the top 10.

Dublin city came in at 38 on the list, while Cork was ranked at number 22, while the World’s best student city is Melbourne in Australia.

Galway received a score of 4.47 out of 5, and was the top scorer for Student Friendliness.

Some student reviews were highlighed, with one saying ‘locals exude a genuine warmth that makes the entire experience unforgettable’

Galway is also being commended for its cultural scene, variety of pubs, social environment and range of restaurants.

While another student described Galway as the ideal destination for international students

The post Galway ranked 7th best student city in the World appeared first on Galway Bay FM.