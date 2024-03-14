Galway rain warning shortened by Met Eireann
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The status yellow rain warning for Galway will now expire at 4pm.
Met Éireann had initially issued a 24 hour alert, to expire at midnight tonight.
However, it’s now expecting conditions to improve this afternoon, as all other alerts have ended.
Motorists are still advised to slow down, and watch out for spot flooding on roads after the long period of heavy rainfall.
As a result the city council has announced that Toft Car Park, Silverstrand Road, and Ballyloughane Beach Road will reopen today by 4pm, following any clean up required.
No significant flooding or damage has been reported.
