Galway Races saddle up for special birthday

The Galway Races is celebrating a big birthday this year – and the Festival Committee is seeking the help of Galwegians to make its century and a half special.

The Ballybrit Festival turns 150, and the Committee is asking the public to donate any old pictures or memorabilia that helps to capture the rich heritage and culture of the iconic races.

Michael Moloney, General Manager at Ballybrit, takes much pride in the history of the races and the role it has played in Galway for the past 150 years.

“Galway racecourse has been going since 1869, so it was something we wanted to celebrate and make a big deal of. I think that for any company that has been around for 150 years, it’s a big celebration,” he said.

The Racecourse Committee plans to unveil a display during the Summer Festival this year – and, while they have their own extensive archive of memorabilia, the Ballybrit team believes there is much more out there amongst Galway’s general public.

“So many people have supported the Galway racecourse over the years, so there are probably a lot of people out there with good stories to tell and pictures to show,” said Michael.

He and his team will welcome anything that reminds them of the Galway Races or that highlights its illustrious heritage.

“We are looking for anything really, from old photos, old race cards or any old trophies out there around Galway.”

Many have already answered the call and sent in some very interesting pieces of history and memorabilia.

“We have received old race cards, a lovely pair of binoculars with some old Galway badges on it, and loads of pictures,” said Michael.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.