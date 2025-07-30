Galway Races Ladies Day online applications open this evening

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Online applications for tomorrow’s Galway Races Ladies Day competition open at 6 this evening.

There is a €13,000 on offer between the Best Dressed Lady and Best Hat Competitions, with new sponsor Ella & Jo cosmetics.

Our reporter Sarah Slevin brings us all of the important information:

Online applications open from 6 this evening, and close at 11 tomorrow morning, but entries can still happen on the day.

Judging begins at half eleven tomorrow morning at Ballybrit, and the winner will be announced at 3pm on the Ladies Day stage.

Entrepreneur and stylist Mandy Maher returns as Head Judge for the fourth year.

And she’ll be joined by leading fashion influencer and entrepreneur Lisa McGowan along with Ella & Jo co-founder Niamh Ryan

I’ve been catching up with Mandy ahead of Ladies Day to pick her brain about the competition